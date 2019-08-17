Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--A pedestrian was struck by a car on Pacific Avenue late Friday afternoon and seriously injured, according to Tacoma police.

The incident occurred at South 72nd Street at around 4:30 p.m.

The female victim was hit while she was crossing the street. The car fled the scene at a high speed, police said.

"The pedestrian suffered significant injury and was transported to the hospital," police said in a news release.

Police described the vehicle as a green-colored 1992 Honda Accord two-door. The Honda's windshield likely is damaged on the driver's side.

The driver appeared to be a male in his 20s and wearing a black shirt.

People with information can contact detectives at 253-830-6515 or 253-830-6565.

___ (c)2019 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.