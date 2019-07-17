CHICAGO _ T.J. Martinson's grandparents met when they were students at Olivet Nazarene University. His parents did, too, and so it was natural that Martinson followed family tradition, becoming a third-generation ONU student. Even after he graduated in 2013, Martinson kept in touch with the university through his father, who is chair of its communication department. As Martinson neared the end of his Ph.D. program at Indiana University-Bloomington, he applied for a post as an assistant professor in the ONU English department.
This spring, about two months after publishing his debut novel, "The Reign of the Kingfisher," Martinson received an offer: He was hired to teach classes this fall at the university, which is about 50 miles south of Chicago in Bourbonnais. But Martinson said he was notified on June 28 that ONU was rescinding its job offer, citing complaints that his novel contained profanity and other elements that conflict with the school's religious doctrine. Although the university will pay him for the yearlong contract, he said, he would not be allowed to teach.
A written statement released by the university declined to "comment on the specifics of personnel matters," adding: "What we can tell you is that the University has decided not to proceed with the appointment of T.J. Martinson as an assistant professor, which was scheduled to begin this fall. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Martinson said he was told that "a constituent" had raised concerns that portions of his novel demonstrated a lack of Christian morals, citing swearing in the book as well as its portrayal of a lesbian character and prostitution. "One of the more puzzling critiques," Martinson wrote in a Facebook post about the matter, "concerned a character, who, when presented with the option, decides to hope instead of pray." Martinson said these concerns were relayed by Carol Summers, ONU vice president for academic affairs. The ONU Office of Academic Affairs said Summers was out of town and unavailable for comment.
"The Reign of the Kingfisher" imagines an alternate Chicago, one where violence has spiked in the 30 years since the death of a local superhero. As the Tribune reported earlier this year, "the book is closer to a crime procedural, with a dead man of steel as its mystery. ... Chicago has never been associated with a single superhero. Which sounds like an overly breezy premise for an often ambitious literary novel, but 'Reign of the Kingfisher' _ should it make the leap from perfect summer read to perfect summer movie (and it certainly plays like it's ready) _ can be grim and unsettling R-rated stuff."
ONU's University Life Handbook states the university "fully supports the principles and standards set forth by the Church (of the Nazarene) concerning media productions which produce, promote or feature the violent, the sensual, the pornographic, the profane or the occult, and thus undermine God's standard of holiness of heart and life. These types of productions should be avoided."
Martinson said his aim _ as it should be for any novelist _ was to write a book that reflects the world as it is. "I never really thought for a moment this is going to ruffle Nazarene feathers," he said. "I just thought, I will be really proud that I accomplished this."
As part of his application, Martinson submitted a statement of faith that outlined his support of the LGBTQ community. He also noted that a copy of "The Reign of the Kingfisher" was in the president's office when he was interviewed.
The American Association of University Professors' 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure allows for limits on academic freedom "because of religious or other aims of the institution," and calls on universities to state such limitations in writing at the time of a faculty member's appointment. However Henry Reichman, chair of the AAUP Committee A on Academic Freedom and Tenure, said this doesn't allow universities to infringe on faculty members' extramural expression.
The single biggest threat to academic freedom overall, Reichman said, is the erosion of the tenure system, a phenomenon occurring throughout the United States at religious and secular institutions. The number of faculty members hired on short-term contracts has dramatically increased, and these appointments do not carry the protections of a traditional, tenure-track job.
He added that the relative ease of dismissing non-tenured faculty combined with the growing reliance on fundraising may be influencing university administrators to avoid controversy that might compromise relationships with donors.
"The result is that many of those people are engaging in self-censorship, or when they have actually been censored, they don't even know it. They're just told, 'We're not going to renew your appointment,'" Reichman said.
This isn't the first time ONU has struggled with questions surrounding academic freedom. In 2007, ONU removed Richard G. Colling, a professor of biology, from teaching classes after 26 years of service due to controversy within the evangelical community surrounding his book "Random Designer: Created from Chaos to Connect with Creator." The book, which attempted to integrate the science of evolution with Christian faith, was also banned.
While controversy may pose a threat to a university's fundraising mission, it often helps book sales. After Martinson posted on Facebook about parting ways with ONU, he received an outpouring of support from commenters, many of whom said they would buy his book. Although his publisher, Flatiron, couldn't confirm sales figures, the book was briefly unavailable on Amazon.
Martinson thanked Facebook followers and suggested they donate to the Trevor Fund, a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth, instead.
