EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District for the first time released a breakdown of local COVID-19 cases by city, age and sex on Thursday.
The health district had previously withheld that information to protect individuals' privacy — and requested local healthcare providers to do the same.
"Unfortunately, because we now have enough cases, we will release grouped information," read part of a press release Thursday.
The health district also urged residents of the two counties to continue to use social distancing guidelines to slow the virus' spread.
Many other county health districts, and the state Department of Health, now release bulk demographic information for positive COVID-19 patients.
But the health district cautioned that even cities without lab-confirmed cases likely have coronavirus-infected people with mild or no symptoms.
A lack of testing supplies and long turnaround times have greatly limited the number of people who could be tested.
The following numbers released by the district reflect cases as of Wednesday and total 21 positive cases. The health district reported additional cases Wednesday night that have raised the total for the two counties to 24.
There have been two reported deaths in Chelan County, both people were over 80 years old who had underlying medical issues, according to the release.