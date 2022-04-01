NABUR is a place for the Wenatchee Valley community to share the news, to connect with neighbors and keep in the know.
Recently, the NABURhood has been discussing various topics ranging from gas prices to the Confluence Parkway project to the art on the planned roundabout on at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street. Here’s what they had to say:
What are your reactions to the changing fuel prices? How will you adapt to these changes?
“I’ve certainly been more conscious of how much I’m driving. It’s frustrating but my sister is paying almost $8 a gallon and I know in other countries it’s even higher. I’m looking forward to the warmer weather because my husband and I use our bikes a lot for errands and commuting.”
— Elly F.
“Although I don’t want prices to go up, I am happy to do whatever it takes to support the people of Ukraine, and if paying more for gas is how I can help prevent a wider war, I will pay more gladly. I hope, too, that rising fuel costs will help our country realize how much oil and gas we wantonly burn and spur all of us to find ways to use much less or stop using it altogether. This moment in history gives us an opportunity to change how we operate. For the sake of the planet and for the sake of the Ukrainian people I support the strictest sanctions on Russia. Paying more for fuel and using less of it is a sacrifice I am glad to make.”
— Julie B.
“It will be very difficult to handle the super high gas prices. We used to be energy independent and even exported it up until about a year ago, and we could be again! We would not rely on any foreign powers if we would open up our production and finish the pipeline. If we agree to pipelines for other countries, why not us? Now Pres. Biden is going to work a deal with Iran and drop sanctions so we can import oil from them and not Russia. How is this any better, when we actually have our own?”
— John B.
Key lawmakers have fully funded the Confluence Parkway project, including a new bridge over the Wenatchee River. What are your thoughts on the project?
“A second bridge has been needed for over thirty years. It is great to see a project moving forward. I currently avoid Wenatchee avenue if at all possible. The pedestrian bridge will not be the current quite walk it is today but this does fix a bigger problem. I will find another place to watch the river.
— Wayne L.
[Congratulations] on getting this project funded. I think that the pedestrian bridge should be separate if possible. At this time the pedestrian bridge is a peaceful place to watch the river. The new pedestrian bridge will be under the highway, noisy and unpleasant.
— Tom E.
After looking through and reading about the new roundabout art, which project is your favorite?
When asked about the artwork for the planned roundabout on at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street, NABUR users voted for their favorite. “Valley of Fruition” was the top choice, with NABUR Daleynn C commenting that “Valley of Fruition is beautiful, easy to interpret, and I think it would be engaging to both locals and tourists alike.”
NABUR John B. liked another option, saying “I liked the Rainmaker...everyone can enjoy, pleasing to the eye, [politically]neutral. However, I’m not fond of the whole idea of big art in a roundabout. Very [distracting]at a time when everyone needs to be focused.”
John was not the only NABUR member concerned about the potential artwork.
“As wonderful as the art is, I’m afraid of graffiti and it being a distraction to the drivers and causing an accident. The art could very well conceal another car and cause an accident that way too. It gets really busy at a lot of those roundabouts that just trying to focus on the traffic is a job May itself. Too many distractions anymore. Please don’t add any more. Thank you for letting me bend your ear for a moment and hearing me out.”
— Kim H.