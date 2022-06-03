NABUR is a place for the Wenatchee Valley community to share the news, to connect with neighbors and keep in the know.
Douglas County commissioners unanimously approved the application for a 290-unit apartment complex outside East Wenatchee. More than 40 people were in attendance, both in-person and online. Although, public comment was closed April 13 at a planning commissioner meeting.
Community Manager Jordan Gonzalez asked on NABUR for reactions to the approval. This response was written by NABUR user Daleynn Chapman.
I was at this hearing, just like the others. I was really hoping the unprecedented level of community pushback against this particular development would make an impact, and the commissioners would at least put a “pause” on this development until all the issues of concern had been thoroughly examined (none of us at the hearing felt they have been). I think a development of this magnitude, placed in previously “low density residential zoning of 1 home per acre” should have a much more transparent and public process to get from proposal to approval.
We learned that the traffic study was conducted by an engineer funded by the developers. The commissioners waved those results through by saying that “they are not traffic engineers” and, though they asked some questions about the scope of the study and its findings, they felt they were not qualified to interpret those findings and question them in their validity. The rather limp response was the commissioners promise to us in the audience, that they will be “keeping an eye on traffic and safety issues” in the future after the complex is built. There will be an estimated 2200 new vehicle trips / day. They will ALL be on Lyle Ave, before channeling into other roads such as 5th, 4th, Grant, and Kentucky.
One of the commissioners commented that the need for more affordable housing justifies this development, citing the average $500,000 price tag of existing home. But my question in return is, what evidence does he have to support a belief that these “high-end” apartment units (especially the 3 bed, 2 bath units), will have a monthly rent amount that is any LESS than a monthly mortgage payment on a $500,000 home? Are these commissioners truly so ignorant of the cost of rentals in this valley?
We learned at this hearing, among other rather murky revelations, that the East Wenatchee Comprehensive Plan allows for “spot zoning” in its UGA (urban growth area) to increase density and housing opportunities at the will of our officials, which means they can radically alter existing zoning areas to accommodate anything the county or city sees fit. The takeaway of that is no matter where you live — DON’T take your surrounding zoning for granted! A home could be removed next door and a high-density apartment complex could take its place, and you will have NO power to object to the destruction of your peace, privacy and property value. To say nothing of your safety, view, etc. If the goal is to reduce the property values in our cities to make homes more affordable, spot zoning will certainly have that effect.
I sincerely think there will be regrets by these commissioners at some point... as children and families are endangered trying to walk along 5th St to reach their schools, as accidents take place where Lyle connects with already-busy Grant Rd , and as construction delays cause significant impacts to Eastmont school buses and residents who are trying to reach neighborhoods which will be choked off during two years of construction.
I already addressed these and many other issues after the prior hearing in April.
Why couldn’t a compromise of a lower density have been negotiated, given so many serious issues? Even the prior planning hearing had pitched that idea... which was the only idea they had that actually made sense.