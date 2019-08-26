Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory for a large swath of Southwest Washington, including Clark County, and Oregon.
The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and should remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday, but the temperature will start to climb today.
For today, forecasters predict a high of 86 degrees in Vancouver and the surrounding area. Intense heat will follow for the next two days. Afternoon highs are forecasted to be between 93 and 99 degrees from about 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the advisory.
"Temperatures will be very slow to cool, with overnight low temperatures only reaching the lower 60s for a few hours very early Wednesday morning," the advisory says.
The limited overnight relief increases the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, people without air conditioning, young children and the elderly. Everyone should stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothing when possible.
"Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the advisory says.