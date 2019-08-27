Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory for a large swath of Southwest Washington, including Clark County, and Oregon.
The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and should remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
High temperatures could reach 99 degrees, the hottest of the year, according to the forecast. And it will be uncomfortably warm at night, too.
"Temperatures will be very slow to cool, with overnight low temperatures only reaching the lower 60s for a few hours very early Wednesday morning," the advisory says.
The limited overnight relief increases the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, people without air conditioning, young children and the elderly. Everyone should stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothing when possible.