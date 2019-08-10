Bam Adebayo's time with USA Basketball proved to be short-lived as he was released by the program Friday in the initial round of cuts in advance of next month's World Cup in China.
A late addition in the wake of the withdrawal of several prominent NBA players, the third-year center was let go along with Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young after a Friday scrimmage in Las Vegas that followed a week of training there under USA coach Gregg Popovich.
Instead of moving forward with Adebayo and Young, the USA program added four players to the potential roster mix for the national team from the select team that initially was only scheduled to scrimmage against the national team.
The additions who initially were on the select team are Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White.
While Adebayo had shown consistent mid-range ability during his time in Las Vegas, the latest shuffle by USA Basketball showed a preference for the type of deeper shooting range that has become so essential in international play. Adebayo has stressed such range as an ongoing goal.
The national team will reconvene in Los Angeles next week, where they then will play an exhibition against Spain before traveling for a week of exhibitions in Australia.
Adebayo's time with the national team thus was limited to his three points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 10:45 of action in Friday's scrimmage on the UNLV campus.
Seventeen players remain in contention for the 12 spots with the national team for the World Cup: Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Bucks center Brook Lopez, Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, as well as Fox, Harris, Bagley and White.
Of the roster decisions, Jerry Colangelo, USA Men's National Team managing director, said, "We're going to be patient with the rest of the squad because we have plenty of time, we have two weeks to decide who will be the final 12. Forty-eight hours before Game 1 in China is when we have to submit a roster so we want to make sure everyone gets a real shot.
"There's some things we like about every one of the players. But how do we come to 12? We don't have to make the decision now and we want to give everyone a real shot."
With Adebayo cut, it leaves forward Kelly Olynyk, who is with the Canadian national team, as the lone member of the Heat competing for a spot in the World Cup. Olynyk currently is dealing with a knee injury sustained this past week in an exhibition in Toronto against Nigeria, with the injury not believed to be serious.
