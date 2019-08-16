CHICAGO _ It's the middle of August and my son still hasn't learned how much money Jan has.
William, Jan and Greg have a total of $26. Greg has the most money. Jan has twice as much money as William. Greg has $11. How much money does Jan have?
It's right there on page 4 of his 20-page (front and back) summer homework packet. Next to a question about lines of symmetry, underneath an invitation to measure an angle, after he solves 9,876 multiplied by 8.
I think he's supposed to complete one page a day, along with his summer reading assignment: Read "Bud, not Buddy" by Christopher Paul Curtis and write a book report about its contents. We're reading the book. It's fantastic. Not sure we'll get to the report.
He has mostly ignored his summer homework packet, the one that is supposed to prepare him for fifth grade and keep him from falling victim to summer brain drain. I have mostly ignored him ignoring his summer homework packet. I loathe the very notion of a summer homework packet, to be honest.
Give us a book to read, fine. More than fine. Wonderful.
But 20 pages (front and back) of arithmetic and sequencing and reading comprehension and evidence evaluating?
For kids who love an extra academic challenge, who hunger for a tangible assignment to complete, who would rather solve for x than kick a ball around a yard? Yes. I have one of those kids. This packet would've been a dream come true for her, had it arrived the summer before fifth grade.
For kids who are struggling with some subjects and need the summer months to catch up? Who are in danger of feeling hopeless and lost when their teachers throw fifth grade subjects at them? Who might walk into a new classroom with more confidence and calmer nerves after a summer of extra lessons? Yes. I can see how summer homework might (might) help there too.
But for kids like my son, who do well enough in their classes but regard school mostly as an impediment to life's true calling:, play, I worry summer homework puts them one step closer to resenting learning altogether.
I worry that it starts to tip the scales in the wrong direction, at an age (he's about to turn 10) when the opinion he forms about the very notion of education could linger for years, maybe even a lifetime.
I know there's a movement in some schools to eliminate homework altogether, even during the school year. I'm not quite there. I appreciate the glimpse into what topics my kids are tackling. I see the wisdom in a nightly reinforcement of that day's lessons. I watch my kids learn, really learn, concepts that were introduced at school but didn't completely sink in until we spent some extra time on them at home.
But I want summer reserved for another kind of learning.
This summer my son learned to slide into second base. He learned which parks near us have baseball diamonds that are consistently unused on weeknights and he learned to bring his own base when we'd visit these parks and he perfected his slide by doing it over and over and over until the sun went down.
He learned that when it's too hot to play baseball in the backyard, you can ask your mom to set up a Slip 'N Slide and grab a Wiffle ball and have a really slippery home run derby, wherein the back alley is home run territory.
During a road trip south, he learned that Greensboro, N.C., has a minor league baseball team called the Greensboro Grasshoppers and they have a bat dog in place of a bat boy/girl. Her name is Little Jackie Robinson. She follows in the footsteps of her predecessors, Miss Babe Ruth and Miss Lou Lou Gehrig.
He learned to canoe.
He learned what it feels and sounds like to sleep in a tent during a thunderstorm. Or, more precisely, to be woken up in a tent by a thunderstorm around 4 a.m. and then spend the next few hours giggling and talking with your friends instead of going back to sleep while the grown-ups happily, gratefully listen from another tent a few feet over.
He almost learned to do an underwater somersault without holding his nose. A few dozen more tries and he'll nail it.
Summer is when we have time to do the things that get short-changed during the school year. The things he loves. The things I love to watch him love. The things we grab a taste of from September to June, but only a taste because there's always homework to do and tests to study for and projects to complete and bedtimes to adhere to.
Could we do a page of homework a day and still find time for all those other things? I'm certain we could. I realize my resentment of that packet is more philosophical than logistical.
But I think there's value and beauty in a string of days and weeks with nothing that gets graded, nothing that might show up on a test, nothing that interrupts the sweet, slow rhythm of summer. I think that's worth walling off and protecting.
I think, in fact, it builds in room for school-based learning to seem exciting and fun, rather than an endless stream of tasks that even follow you home on summer break.
I cherish and respect my son's teachers too much to just let him blow off the packet altogether. I don't want him to hand in unfinished work. I don't want him to start fifth grade behind. We'll probably tackle this thing with gusto and complete what we can before school starts Sept. 3.
But I hope it doesn't become a trend in public schools. I hope educators can recognize the value and beauty of leaving summer's rhythm uninterrupted, especially in elementary school. I hope we always leave enough space for the stuff that doesn't get graded.
