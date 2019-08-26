The excitement of bringing home a new baby may be confusing or frightening for your dog. Planning ahead and taking the right steps before your baby's homecoming can help create a bond between your new addition and your dog.
The American Kennel Club shares the following tips to help your dog adjust to this life change:
_ Make gradual changes. If aspects of your dog's usual routine, like where she sleeps or when she gets walks, are going to change when the baby arrives, it is best to gradually adjust the routine before you bring the baby home so that the dog will not associate the changes with the baby.
_ Getting acquainted. Bring an article of the baby's clothing or a blanket home so the dog can get used to the infant's scent before he/she arrives.
_ Introduce your dog to baby items. The baby will have swings, seats and toys. Sooner rather than later, show the dog the new items so that she has seen the swing move before there is a baby in it. Make sure to teach her "leave it" in advance as well.
_ Dog meets baby. Your pup will be curious and anxious to meet the new member of the family. To make sure she doesn't jump on you when you come home from the hospital with the baby, it is a good idea for you and your partner to each greet the dog alone until she calms down and then slowly and carefully introduce her to the baby. Praise your dog for being calm and well-behaved.
_ Allow your dog to adjust. Allow your dog to adjust to the smell, sight and sound of the baby for a few days before introducing them in closer proximity.
_ Keep your attention balanced. Dogs can often feel left out when a new baby is introduced into the family, taking up so much time and attention. Be sure to give your dog plenty of attention whether or not the baby is around so she doesn't get jealous. Also, make sure your four-legged friend still gets daily exercise and play sessions. Exercise is an outlet for your dog's energy, and this is extremely important for having a calm, mellow dog that doesn't act out.
_ Supervision is needed. Dogs and babies/children should always be supervised when together. Once your baby begins to crawl, make sure that he/she doesn't tug on the dog's tail or ears. Snapping and growling are natural canine behaviors when they are trying to communicate a warning. Even the most tolerant dog has its limits.
For more tips on dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.
