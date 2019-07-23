July 23-- Jul. 23--The defending Pac-12 regular-season champion Washington men's basketball team will open the conference season at home against UCLA and USC during the week of Jan. 1-5, the league announced Monday when it released the conference's weekly pairings.
Dates and times will be released later after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All 108 conference games will be televised by the ESPN channels, Fox/FS1, CBS or Pac-12 Network.
The Huskies alternate home and away pairings for the first six weeks of the season, concluding with a trip to Washington State during the Feb. 5-9 week.
The following week of Feb. 12-16, UW travels to UCLA/USC.
Washington hosts California/Stanford during Feb. 19-23 and WSU during Feb. 26-March 1 before wrapping up the season with a trip to Arizona/Arizona State on March 4-7.
The Pac-12 tournament will be held March 11-14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fourth consecutive year.
Due to the unbalanced 18-game league schedule, the Huskies will not host Colorado and Utah. UW also misses trips to Oregon and Oregon State.
For the 2020-21 season, the Pac-12 will switch to a 20-game league schedule.
Last season, Washington ran away with the Pac-12 title and finished with a 15-3 league record that was three games better than runner-up Arizona State. UW posted a 27-9 overall record.
Here's a look at the tentative 2019-20 Pac-12 games for Washington.
Jan. 1-5 -- UW hosts UCLA/USC
Jan 8-12 -- UW at Cal/Stanford
Jan. 15-19 -- UW hosts Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 22-26 -- UW at Colorado/Utah
Jan. 29-Feb. 2 -- UW hosts Arizona/Arizona State
Feb. 5-9 -- UW at Washington State
Feb. 12-16 -- UW at UCLA/USC
Feb. 19-23 -- UW hosts Cal/Stanford
Feb. 26-March 1 -- UW hosts WSU
March 4-7 -- UW at Arizona/Arizona State