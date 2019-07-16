July 16-- Jul. 16--There's a chance to mark your favorite seat on the Looff Carrousel -- even the tiger and Chinese dragons -- after the Spokane Park Board approved new ways to recognize Riverfront Park donors.
The Spokane Parks Foundation will recognize Riverfront Park campaign benefactors by awarding naming rights and putting plaques with donor names on some of its park features.
The foundation launched the capital campaign with a goal of $3 million in 2018 to supplement the $64 million redevelopment bond approved by voters in 2014. About $2 million already has been raised, and the goal could be adjusted if it's surpassed, parks department communications manager Fianna Dickson said.
Parks officials have stressed that tax money will complete "five key projects" promised to voters.
"Fundraising allows additional elements of the $100 million master plan to be realized," Dickson said in an email.
Dickson said the master redevelopment plan also called for the exploration of a campaign to allow people to support parks through donations.
"We want to encourage the people in this community to get involved and support our parks," foundation campaign manager Carol Neupert said at Thursday's park board meeting. The board voted unanimously in favor of the foundation's naming rights proposal.
Until the city starts accepting bids from corporations and individuals for naming rights to the U.S. Pavilion, the biggest price tag, at $1 million, is on the west Havermale Island playground. The playground will be designed to be accessible for people who have disabilities, as well as include surfaces for wheelchairs and walkers.
Riverfront Park Director Jonathan Moog said the parks department will use naming rights like the First Insterstate for the Arts, Avista Stadium and Numerica Skate Ribbon as benchmarks for determining the market value for the Pavilion. Numerica purchased the skate ribbon rights for $90,000 per year for 10 years.
"We're putting it out as a competitive process," Moog said.
Other corporate and individual naming rights up for grabs include the planned tour train for $500,000, and dog park for $250,000. Most of the other naming opportunities are for individual and family donors, who will be recognized with plaques.
All 58 Looff Carrousel animals are up for 10-year adoptions at $5,000 each. A plaque with the donor's name will be mounted on the deck below the horse. Additionally, plaques above the doorways at the four meeting spaces inside the new carrousel building will honor large donors -- $50,000 for a room or $150,000 for the set.
In the Pavilion, benefactors can donate $150,000 to get their name on the new "SkyRoom" or give $50,000 for a plaque on one of the two balcony meeting rooms. Down below, each of the 10 rows planned for terraced seating will have a plaque for a donor who gives $15,000.
Around the rest of the park, 27 park benches will each have a plaque for a donor who gives $5,000; each of the three picnic shelters will have a plaque with the name of a $50,000 donor and quote approved by the parks department; and the Skate Ribbon building party room still has a spot for a plaque honoring a $50,000 donor.
The foundation is looking to recognize smaller gifts, too.
Donors who give an unset amount between $100 and $150 will have their names on a tag on a metal fence, which likely will surround the planned dog park. And, benefactors who donate at least $1,000 will have their names etched into pavers on the new Central Promenade.
"We're looking for a range of ways for people to contribute and participate in the park," Dickson told the board Thursday.