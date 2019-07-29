Police say they have identified the man who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday but have not released his name, CNN reports.
The man, who was wearing camouflage and carrying a rifle, starting shooting toward the crowd at 5:41 p.m., killing three people and injuring 12, police said. The gunman was soon killed by police.
Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the man cut his way through a fence to get into the festival about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.
Police officers engaged the shooter "in less than a minute," Smithee said, and the attack ended minutes after it began.
Police were searching for a possible second suspect.
"We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way," the police chief told reporters. "We just don't know in what way."
Police say they will release more information Monday morning but have not announced a press conference.
