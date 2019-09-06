Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--FRIDAY's schedule
FOOTBALL
Heritage vs. Evergreen, 4:30 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium
Skyview at Yelm, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Camas, 7:30 p.m.
Battle Ground vs. Seattle Prep, 7:30 p.m. at West Seattle Stadium
Mountain View vs. Union, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium
Hudson's Bay at Washougal, 7 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl
Kelso vs. Mark Morris, 7 p.m. at Longview Memorial Stadium
Prairie at Parkrose (Ore.), 7 p.m.
Centralia at Columbia River, 7 p.m.
Ridgefield at La Center, 7 p.m.
Toppenish at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Kalama, 7 p.m.
Castle Rock at Hoquiam, 6 p.m.
King's Way Christian at Elma, 7 p.m.
Columbia-White Salmon at Goldendale, 7 p.m.
Blanchet Catholic (Ore.) at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hockinson at Skyview, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
SKYVIEW 168, KELSO 184
At Tri Mountain, front nine, par 37
SKYVIEW -- Allen Kim 39, Dustin Brooks 39, Mattias Lindgren 43, Jordan Higgins 47, Thomas Pedigo 53, Aidan Smith 48.
KELSO -- Trevor Hooper 48, Riley Kirk 43, Kaden Martin 46, Canyon Rader 48, Kjell Guttormsen 51, Gunnar Burt 50.
JV -- Skyview 211-inc.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 159, CAMAS 163
At Camas Meadows, par 36
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Graham Moody 32, Willy Yeh 39, Tyler Klepec 41, Jack Campbell 47, Chance Perry 60.
CAMAS -- Owen Huntington 39, Eli Huntington 43, Evan Chen 40, Caleb Shira 42, Leo Cassel 42.
JV -- Camas won.
UNION 169, PRAIRIE 202
At The Cedars, par 36
UNION -- Chase Williams 37, Laredo Maldonado 42, Andrew Rushing 43, Will Rushing 47, Camden Mills 48.
PRAIRIE -- Brenden Garvin 40, Hugh Foster 51, Isaac Kinsman 53, Patrick Kurfurst 57, Jack Dalberg 63.
FOOTBALL
WASHINGTON STATE SCORES
Decatur 43, Kentlake 22
Gig Harbor 28, Spanaway Lake 13
Kentwood 29, Skyline 3
Rogers (Puyallup) 40, Curtis 24
Kamiakin 46, West Valley 24
OREGON STATE SCORES
Oakridge 52, North Lake 8
Stanfield 58, Irrigon 3