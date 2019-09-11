Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--CBBN
FAVORITES: A tough season-opening loss to 2018 Class 4A state semifinalist Central Valley, won't deter WENATCHEE as it looks to return to the top with help from all-league midfielder Maddy Smith. ... New coach Liz Bigger will try to build on last year's surprising league title for MOSES LAKE, which returns a key goal-scoring threat in sophomore forward Natalie Bunch. ... First-team all-CBBN goalkeeper Kora Fry and second team forward Jayden Brown give EASTMONT a strong core as it tries to return to state.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: Two state berths will be available once again this year as the league switches to a Tuesday-Saturday format, eliminating Thursday games. Coach Jason Timm said developing team chemistry and finding multiple players ready to step up will be critical for WEST VALLEY, which returns all-league midfielders Katelynn Moen and Shannon Curtis but lost a strong senior class. ... Coach Heriberto Tereza hopes fewer injuries can help DAVIS contend for a top four spot. Itzal Islas is back after suffering an injury last season, and Jordyn Jolley is moving from sweeper to central midfield. Alexis Olivas and Katrina Kupp also return to provide some valuable experience and freshman Arlene Mendez could add another key weapon to the attack. ... Senior Abigail Zavala and sophomore Marisol Farias are back after earning honorable mention all-CBBN status at SUNNYSIDE. ... Gabriela Rios should be a senior leader as EISENHOWER tries to improve on a one-win season.
CWAC
FAVORITES: A sensational senior class led by Gonzaga commit and two-time CWAC offensive player of the year Isabelle Moultray seeks a second straight league title for SELAH. All-state senior Baily Thompson showed the ability to thrive at multiple positions during the Vikings' 19-game win streak last season, while sisters Ashlynn and Maya Hall anchor a strong defense. Forward Roni Rasmussen and Meighan Reiber add more offensive punch for the Vikings, while freshmen Allison Moultray and Brooke Reiber should make an immediate impact. ... Dylan Philip burst onto the scene with 12 goals as a freshman to lead ELLENSBURG. The Bulldogs could be even better as senior goalkeeper Cynthia Johnson and senior defender Allie Brown return after first-team all-league seasons to lead the way for some talented sophomores and another promising freshman class.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: Graduation hit EPHRATA hard with 10 seniors leaving after a third-place finish, but the Tigers hope to reload with new coach Gary Klepec...Second-team defender Katia Hernandez is back to try to help GRANDVIEW jump into the top four after six straight first round losses...Emily Mendez and Hailee Guzman are both all-league returners for new coach Juan Garcia at OTHELLO, which fell just short of reaching a crossover game...Last season's final playoff spot went to QUINCY thanks in large part to a sensational freshman season from first-team forward Emily Wurl...A late push wasn't quite enough to put EAST VALLEY into the playoffs, and the Red Devils must replace all three of their first- and second-team all-league players. ... Senior Micaela Cerna earned an Honorable Mention nod and should be a leader for TOPPENISH this season...The departure solid senior class leaves PROSSER in need of some significant help from its newcomers to move up in the standings. ... Rebuilding efforts resume at WAPATO after a one-win season.
SCAC West
FAVORITES: Despite losing four all-state players to graduation, LA SALLE looks poised to dominate the league yet again thanks to players like senior defender Natalie Newman and top returning scorer Gillian Martin, a first-team all-state selection as a sophomore. Forward Grace Liscano proved she can step into a starting role up top, while freshman Kendall Moore is expected to replace Kam Fiscus as the Lightning's creative attacking midfielder.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: Eastern Washington commit Grace Terrill should be a dangerous offensive weapon again for CLE ELUM, who also got plenty of goals from fellow senior Grace Jackson while earning its second straight trip to state. Hallee Hink returns to anchor the Warriors' defense. ... HIGHLAND hopes to build on its first state appearance in nine years with the help of talented seniors Jackie Naranjo and Fatima Lopez...Faith Hahn-Landis and Torrie Hoover lead NACHES VALLEY, which got a much larger turnout this season despite losing two second-team all-league selections. ... Junior forward Tiana Watson provides a scoring option for GOLDENDALE after she was given a honorable-mention recognition a year ago...Senior Gissel Espinoza returns for GRANGER after earning a second-team all-conference nod last season. ... The tough climb into competitiveness continues for a young ZILLAH program.
