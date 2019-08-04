Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--A man was arrested early Saturday morning following a high speed pursuit on Highway 14.
According to Washington State Patrol public information officer Will Finn, a state patrol officer observed a vehicle travelling at unsafe speeds on Highway 14 westbound near southeast 164th Avenue just before midnight on Friday.
The vehicle's initial speed was approximately 118 miles per hour in a 60 mile-per-hour zone, Finn said, and the officer turned his own vehicle's emergency lights on and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver responded by speeding up and attempting to flee.
The officer pursued the driver westbound on Highway 14 until the driver attempted to take Exit 1, which leads to Grove Street and Columbia House Boulevard. The driver failed to successfully navigate a curve in the exit ramp, Finn said, and his car left the road and continued in an approximately straight line parallel to the highway, crashing into a C-Tran park-and-ride lot between Highway 14 and Columbia House Boulevard a short distance west of the highway exit.
Reinforcements from the Vancouver Police Department were called to the scene, including a K-9 unit, in case the car had multiple occupants or the occupants attempted to flee on foot.
The driver turned out to be the only person in the vehicle, Finn said, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He was later booked in the Clark County jail.