July 31-- Jul. 31--A multi-vehicle collision closed Highway 395 in both directions 9 miles north of Spokane near Colbert just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Three vehicles were involved and three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, said Spokane County Fire District 4 Capt. Brett Grella. One person involved was not taken to the hospital.
One person was transported to the hospital via Life Flight, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney.
Firefighters performed a minor extrication to free a driver from one of the vehicles, Grella said.
Sevigney said WSP detectives are using drone technology to clear the roadway as soon as possible, but the highway could be closed for hours.
As of 7 p.m., WSP had no estimate for when the highway could reopen. The Washington State Department of Transportation has set up a detour in the area.
This story is developing and will be updated.