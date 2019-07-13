July 13-- Jul. 13--The owner of the historic Garland Theater is retiring after 20 years of ownership and putting the business for sale, though she will retain ownership of the building.
Owner Katherine Fritchie posted the theater for sale on the website bizbuysell.com with a $415,000 asking price.
Manager Ben Fischer said not much will change with the theater and that Fritchie is dedicated to finding a buyer who will not make too many changes and will keep it affordable and community oriented.
"It should be the same exact business," he said. "We'll probably have small changes like with any new owner."
Fischer, who's worked at the Garland Theater for about three years, said the business has been for sale for a few weeks to a month.
He said a new general manager is currently being trained because the former GM is moving to a different area with her husband. The new GM is the longest-working employee at the theater and knows all the technicalities of the business like working the projector, he said.
The Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave., was built in 1945. Fritchie bought it in 1999. Three years later, she bought the building, which is on the national and local historic registers.
The business draws $115,000 a year in cash flow, according to the online listing. The gross revenue is $1,100,000, and the rent is $10,850 a month. The lease for the theater expires in August 2024, according to the website.
Fritchie could not immediately be reached by The Spokesman-Review.
This story will be updated.