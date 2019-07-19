July 19-- Jul. 19--QUINCY -- The Quincy Valley Historical Society will celebrate the opening of a new exhibit Saturday with a visit from the Pacific Science Center, a detailed model of an irrigation system and a display telling the story of hydropower.
"Hope and Hard Work: The Story of Our Farms and Food" will be on display in the Heritage Barn, 415 SW F St., next to the existing Reiman-Simmons House and Pioneer Church.
The new exhibit "tells the story of farming here in the Columbia Basin," said director of operations Harriet Weber. "Hope and Hard Work" will be on permanent display.
Saturday's events start at 10 a.m. with the "City Bus Tour," which will take a look at the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District. Irrigation district employee Craig Gyselinck will explain how the gravity-fed system works. The trip is free, but limited to 18 people, and it's first-come, first-seated.
The Pacific Science Center brings its "Volts and Jolts" traveling show to the museum at 1 p.m. As the name implies, it's designed to show kids the properties of electricity. It starts with a 45-minute presentation, and kids will have a chance to do some hands-on experimenting with exhibits until 4 p.m.
The irrigation district will have a model of an irrigation system at the museum during the day, and the Grant County PUD will sponsor an exhibit on hydropower and how it works. Both include working models that how the systems actually work.
Saturday's program is the first of two designed for families; the second will be in August, Weber said.
The "Hope and Hard Work" exhibit tells the story of agriculture around Quincy and the Columbia Basin. "A central theme is the connection between the food visitors eat and the work of local farmers and farmworkers," according to the historical society's website.
The exhibit includes photographs, artifacts from the basin's farming history, and interactive exhibits. People can try their hand at picking apples and sewing shut a wheat sack, among other things. It also uses technology, such as an app that includes video narration and some "augmented reality."
Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at education@columbiabasinherald.com.