FILE PHOTO: The iconic Hollywood sign is shown on a hillside above a neighborhood in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: The iconic Hollywood sign is shown on a hillside above a neighborhood in Los Angeles California, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

 Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The famous Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles is getting a facelift just ahead of its 100th anniversary, with each of the massive letters receiving a new coat of paint.

The nine-letter sign atop Mount Lee was last painted 10 years ago and needs redoing roughly every decade.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?