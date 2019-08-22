Swimmer's itch is an itchy rash that can occur after swimming or wading outdoors. Also known as cercarial dermatitis, swimmer's itch is most common in freshwater lakes and ponds, but it occasionally occurs in salt water.
The rash is usually caused by an allergic reaction to parasites that burrow into your skin while you're swimming or wading in warm water. The parasites that cause swimmer's itch normally live in animals such a waterfowl.
These parasites can be released into the water, but luckily humans aren't suitable hosts, so the parasites soon die while still in the skin.
Swimmer's itch is uncomfortable, but it usually clears up on its own in a few days. In the meantime, you can control itching with over-the-counter or prescription medications.
LIFESTYLE AND HOME REMEDIES
These tips may reduce the itch:
_Don't scratch.
_Cover affected areas with a clean, wet washcloth.
_Soak in a bath sprinkled with Epsom salts, baking soda or oatmeal.
_Make a paste of baking soda and water, then apply it to affected areas.
_Apply a medicated cream to sooth the itch and inflammation.
PREVENTION
The parasites that cause swimmer's itch live in the blood of animals such as waterfowl that live near ponds and lakes. To reduce the risk of swimmer's itch:
_Choose swimming spots carefully. Avoid swimming in areas where swimmer's itch is a known problem or signs warn of possible contamination. Also avoid swimming or wading in marshy areas where snails are commonly found.
_Avoid the shoreline, if possible. If you're a strong swimmer, head to deeper water for your swim. You may be more likely to develop swimmer's itch if you spend a lot of time in warmer water near the shore.
_Rinse after swimming. Rinse exposed skin with clean water immediately after leaving the water. Then vigorously dry your skin with a towel. Launder your swimsuits often.
_Skip the breadcrumbs. Don't feed birds on docks or near swimming areas.
_Apply waterproof sunscreen. This has been reported to protect the skin from the parasite that causes swimmer's itch.
This article is written by Mayo Clinic staff. Find more health and medical information on mayoclinic.org.
