CHICAGO _ Jose Abreu and Danny Mendick both homered Sunday to lead the White Sox to a 5-1 victory against the Angels in front of 22,681 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Abreu's solo homer in the third gave the Sox a 2-1 lead.
It was his 31st homer of the season and the 600th RBI of his career.
Mendick hit the first homer of his career in the fifth to make it 3-1. One of four players called up Tuesday, Mendick went 2-for-5.
Matt Skole singled twice as the Sox avoided getting swept in the three-game series.
Dylan Cease allowed one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking five on 88 pitches. The Angels loaded the bases in the first and second but came away with only one run.
Josh Osich threw 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings for the win. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
With the victory, the Sox (63-80) surpassed their win total from 2018.
Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who leads the American League with a .334 average, got the day off. Angels superstar Mike Trout did not play because of right toe soreness.
