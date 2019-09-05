MEXICO CITY _ Honduras' former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla has been sentenced to 58 years in prison by an anti-corruption court for misappropriating funds earmarked for social programs.
She is the wife of Porfirio Lobo, who held the presidency from 2010 to 2014.
Bonilla was accused of misappropriating about $500,000 from an account where her office received funds for social programs. She diverted the funds to her personal account six days before the end of her husband's presidency, according to prosecutors.
The 52-year-old has been under arrest since February 2018. Her lawyers said they would appeal the sentence, which was announced on Wednesday by the country's judicial branch.
The investigation was backed by an anti-corruption mission, MACCIH, within the Organization of American States (OAS), which seemed to welcome the sentence on Thursday by noting the independence of the judiciary.
"The judges will decide ... with impartiality, based on the facts and in agreement with the law, without any restriction and without influences," a tweet from MACCIH quoted the United Nations as having said in 1985.
Bonilla's former personal assistant Saul Escobar was sentenced to 48 years. In practice, however, Honduran law limits prison time to 30 years.
Lobo on Wednesday accused OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro and Honduras' current President Juan Orlando Hernandez of having "lynched" his wife in an attempt to cover up "acts of mega-corruption" by Hernandez, without giving more details.
"With the 'lynching' of my beloved Rosa, Luis Almagro has the treasure that his partner and friend Juan Orlando Hernandez promised him," Lobo tweeted.
A U.S. court filing has alleged that Hernandez received money from drug traffickers for his 2013 election campaign, an allegation he has denied.
