HONG KONG _ Organizers of a mass demonstration in Hong Kong this weekend canceled the event on Friday morning following the arrest of two prominent pro-democracy activists.
Civil Human Rights Front made the announcement after they failed to win an appeal against a police ban on the march, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
The organization said they could not ensure the safety of participants if the march continued to Beijing's Liaison Office without police approval, according to co-convenor Bonnie Leung, which would make it an "illegal assembly."
"We can no longer guarantee participants will be safe and bear no legal consequences," Leung told dpa.
The decision comes as activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were arrested and charged on Friday for their role in a demonstration on June 21 outside Hong Kong police headquarters.
Wong was charged with inciting unlawful assembly, organizing unlawful assembly and taking part in unlawful assembly at the event, which saw protesters surround the police station for six hours.
Chow was charged with inciting lawful assembly and participating in an unlawful assembly.
Wong is the secretary-general of Demosisto, which advocates for self-determination for Hong Kong. Chow is also a prominent member.
The arrests follow that of a third activist, Andy Chan, the leader of the banned pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, on Thursday night at Hong Kong International Airport.
Hong Kong police said in a statement that Chan had been charged with rioting and attacking a police officer and was still in detention.
While prominent political activists, the three have not played a central role in organizing this summer's mass protests, which unlike past political movements have largely relied on crowd-sourced decisions made over social media.
Demonstrations began in Hong Kong on June 9 against a controversial legislative bill that would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China.
Since then, it has escalated into Hong Kong's greatest political crisis since its return to Chinese rule after the government failed to meet protest demands, prompting weeks of mass demonstration.
Hong Kong's Leader Carrie Lam has said the bill is "dead" but most protesters, who have numbered in the hundreds of thousands, say they do not believe her.
They also see the long arm of Beijing interfering in Hong Kong's semi-autonomy, which was promised to the former British colony until 2047.
On Friday afternoon, Demosisto vice-chairperson Isaac Cheng told reporters the arrests were politically motivated and an attempt to spread "white terror" in Hong Kong.
He also said neither Wong nor Chow have played a leading role in recent demonstrations.
"They want to arrest them to show they have the abilities and the strength to finish this movement, but actually you can see there is no single leader of this movement," he said, adding that it was rather the work of the "Hong Kong people."
Activist and author Kong Tsung-gan also said the arrests was an attempt to intimidate Hong Kongers.
"The thing to understand about the arrests of Andy Chan, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow is that they are part of a coordinated effort by the Communist Party, the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong police ahead of crucial days in Hong Kong," he said.
"They are using these arrests and the other acts to intimidate people. I hope Hong Kong people will respond with outrage and come out in even greater numbers. It is important to stand up to this coordination intimidation which is looking ever more like the strategies the Communist Party employs on the mainland to instill fear," he said.
Kong is the author of "Umbrella: A Political Tale from Hong Kong" about 2014's democracy protests and "As long as there is resistance, there is hope" about Hong Kong after 2014.
