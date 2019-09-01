HONG KONG _ Anti-government protesters walked for more than three hours on Sunday night on a highway across Hong Kong's mountainous Lantau Island in an ambitious retreat from riot police after the only underground train line off the island was shuttered.
The numbers gradually dwindled from the thousands of protesters who had earlier assembled at Tung Chung underground station some 12 kilometers away (about 7.5 miles), as passing motorists and buses driven by volunteers picked up the protesters.
The daring escape attempt largely avoided a repeat of violence from Saturday night and came after an unsanctioned protest took place earlier in the day at Hong Kong International Airport, some 20 kilometers (about 12.5 miles) away from the highway on the northern end of the island.
Hong Kong has seen 13 straight weeks of demonstrations, which began on June 9 against a controversial legislative bill that would have allowed for residents to be extradited to mainland China.
Protests have since expanded to include a number of demands, including for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down and launch an independent commission into escalating police violence against the demonstrators.
With an injunction in place against protests inside the airport, the scene of mass demonstrations in recent weeks, anti-government protesters gathered outside the terminal around noon on Sunday as riot police quickly arrived.
After assembling barricades, a swift retreat followed to the nearest station at Tung Chung, where crowds assembled shortly before underground services were suspended, stranding thousands and prompting many to head onto the highway rather than face mass arrest.
Riot police gathered at nearby transit points below the highway, including ferry terminals that could have taken protesters off Lantau Island. Many kept walking in the hopes they could stay one step ahead and fearing police arrest if they stopped.
"The reason we have to walk this long way is we have no other choice. If we stay in Tung Chung or just take the boat, we would definitely get caught. We are staying together like this with so many people (to be safe)," said one protester named January, telling dpa she felt police would not arrest such a large group of people en masse.
After a lengthy trek across the highway that brought traffic to a crawl, protesters stopped at a toll plaza on the far end of the island, where dozens of vehicles had arrived to transport the remaining crowds.
While Lantau is Hong Kong's largest island, it only has two underground stations kilometers apart, with many residents commuting by ferry to other parts of the city.
The underground system has played a crucial role in allowing protesters to evade riot police in recent weeks, but on Saturday and Sunday, authorities suspended service on full lines for the first time in a bid to limit protesters' movements.
Saturday saw some of the ugliest scenes yet inside the underground system as police tackled protesters on a platform and pepper-sprayed protesters and commuters inside a train carriage.
Police violence was fresh on the minds of many protesters on Sunday.
"This is the way to express my anger to the government and the police," said consultant Vincy, as she retreated from the airport earlier in the day. "Beating the citizens no matter what they are saying is nonsense."
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):