Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/19/21). Lucrative rewards bless your partnership this year. Work together with steady coordination for outsized gain. Summer insights, revelations and discoveries are useful with autumn social transitions. Surging vitality energizes your work and health next winter, empowering team victories next spring. Teamwork is your golden ticket.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Educational opportunities are worth pursuing. Explore the options. Get into a fascinating thread. Consider your own talents and skills. What do you want to learn?
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review reserves and put away provisions. Pull in and preserve the harvest together. Don’t rely on fantasies or luck. Reap what you’ve sown. Sow again.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate your way through minor adjustments with your partner. Listen generously. Practice patience. Compromise is possible. Consider what’s most important. Give and take.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on details. Polish technique and aim for mastery of the basics. Don’t rely on lucky breaks. Make your own fortune through faithful practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take a creative tack. Minimize risks while having fun. Don’t listen to fearful chatter. Notice beauty, excellence and passion. Explore a mutual attraction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home draws you in with comforts and pets. Nurture and be nurtured. Keep everyone well fed. Follow a wise relation’s advice. Prepare traditional recipes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dig into a creative assignment or project. Luck is fickle. Read the background materials. Listen to the latest news and opinions. Do the homework.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue lucrative ventures to maintain positive cash flow. Resist impulsive spending. Strategize to meet goals. Avoid nebulous fantasies and focus on concrete actions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Nurture yourself. Take care of your body, mind and spirit. Let go of excess baggage and habits that no longer serve. Balance humility with self-care.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Postpone travel, noise or traffic. Private contemplation soothes your spirit. Meditate on desired outcomes. Consider your path and choose directions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends. Tap into your hive or collective to find out what’s going on. Share ideas, information and resources. Contribute for common gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for professional inspection. Your work is gaining respect. Don’t rely on luck. Put in the backstage efforts that allow for a flawless performance.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.