Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/08/21). Enjoy career growth and success this year. Steady preparation and backstage efforts win big. Changing shared financial strategies this spring leads to a summer income boost. Resolve a personal issue next winter, before a joint venture hits the jackpot. Celebrate accomplishments, milestones and partnership.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Trust your heart to lead. You love learning, with Venus in Gemini (along with Mercury). Creativity flowers. Tap into passion, curiosity and inspiration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Recharge and plan. Income can surge, with Venus in Gemini this month. This phase could get profitable. Make heart connections. Put love into your work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially popular this month, with Venus (and Mercury) in your sign. Use your persuasive charms for common gain. Teamwork and collaboration come naturally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider professional dreams and goals. Privacy soothes and restores, with Venus in Gemini. Connect with nature and a sense of the eternal. Envision perfection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Group activities blossom this month, with Venus in Gemini. You’re especially popular and charismatic. Social activities benefit your career. Connect and participate together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch for opportunities to advance your career. Step into leadership. Get into an exciting assignment, with Venus in Gemini. It could get lucrative. Level up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration reveals new possibilities. Savor an educational exploration, with Venus in Gemini for a month. Investigate a tantalizing puzzle. Make and share discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. Shared ventures get lucrative this month, with Venus in Gemini. Manage investments and assets for growth. Collaboration is key.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love heals. Collaboration comes easier this month, with Venus in Gemini. Share resources, efforts and benefits. Strengthen bonds for deepening romance. Partnership blossoms.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home centers you. Connect with your heart to grow your health and work, with Venus in Gemini. Infuse efforts with purpose and love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication flowers. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Gemini for a month. Creativity abounds. Enjoy people you love. Practice your arts and skills.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Generate positive cash flow. Your home can become your love nest this month, with Venus in Gemini. Get into domestic arts and crafts. Focus on home and family. Add beauty to your surroundings.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.