Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/10/21). Invent and realize bold possibilities this year. Put in the consistent backstage efforts to realize your dreams. Navigate springtime career obstacles, before a sweet summer of domestic renewal and family connection. Resolving communication challenges next winter leads to a professional status surge. Follow a dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay polite and helpful with others, even when they’re not. Appearances can deceive. Each has their story. Advance a shared dream through collaboration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Balance work and family responsibilities. Explore new workspace options. Adapt to shifting professional circumstances. An old dream seems newly possible. Imagine the potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt studies and research to explore virtually. Avoid risky travel conditions. You can advance a long-held dream. Investigate a fascinating subject. Learn valuable tricks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to a shared financial effort. Collaborate around an unexpected expense. Focus on fundraising and investments, filing documents and forms, taxes and invoices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to work out a way around an obstacle. An old ambition or dream offers new potential. Discuss possibilities together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Prioritize health and wellness. Slow to avoid accidents. Disciplined practices support with complications or changes. Collaborate with a great coach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Breathe deeply and focus on what you love. Avoid risk or hassle. You can see clearly what’s important. Savor simple pleasures at home with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share family support. Adapt to a domestic breakdown. Make a repair or upgrade that provides lasting improvement. Plant seedlings and tend your garden.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Carefully edit your message. Diplomacy helps you communicate around a misunderstanding. Listen to all considerations. Let others know they’ve been heard. Solve an intellectual puzzle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on the numbers. Monitor and mind the gap. Tap into another funding source or a profitable project. New evidence threatens complacency. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make positive changes, despite complications. You’re getting stronger. Consider what’s most important. Invent inspiring possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Plan your moves to advance a dream. Listen to intuition. Keep strengthening structures and supports, despite risky travel conditions. Play it safe and easy.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.