Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/30/21). Shared ventures gain value this year. Build family financial strength with steady, coordinated efforts. Creative ideas gestate into plans and strategies this summer, before autumn reveals social hurdles. Healthy practices energize your work next winter, before renewed community connections develop next spring. Play to win.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reflect on the road traveled from a comfortable perch. Creative visions animate your thoughts. Capture inspiration into sketches and notes. Make dreamy plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can lead to victory. Set goals high and go. Take advantage of a lucky break. Long-term benefits are possible. Play your part.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover creative solutions for a professional puzzle. An unexpected door opens toward a dreamy possibility. Discuss future options. A positive situation develops naturally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Choose your path carefully. Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. Read the back story. Expand your view through another’s eyes. Your exploration reveals hidden treasure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Contribute to grow family fortunes. Pay debts and file taxes. Collaborate with patience. Don’t get stopped by delays or misunderstandings. Consistent efforts pay extra dividends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Imagine perfection with your partner, and invite suggestions. Strengthen bonds with simple connections. Share the load and share the laughter. Have fun together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Indulge in movement and rest. Dance to excellent music. Walk for a change of scenery. Physical action generates satisfying results. Healthy pursuits energize your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A romantic dream appears within reach. Adapt for practicalities. Artistic efforts provide an advantage. Draw upon hidden resources. Have fun and invite participation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home renovations take focus. Clean and prepare. Repair and restore. Upgrade spaces to support family. Research purchases carefully for best quality and value.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative muses enchant you. Capture words and images. Craft, mold and edit. Exchange ideas with your networks. Follow intuition and clever hunches. Solve a puzzle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize a lucrative endeavor. Keep your bargains. Provide excellence. A dream comes into sharper focus. Put your heart into your work and it pays extra.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Inspiration feeds a personal dream. Advance by sharing what you see possible. Learn and develop. Take advantage of lucky circumstances. Shine your light.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.