Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/22/21). Strengthen community bonds this year. Coordinate team actions for shared resilience. Expect challenges with travel and studies this spring before summer buzz reveals a prize. Strategize around a winter income dip before your research reveals a treasure. All for one, and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get creative with domestic arts and crafts. Clean, organize, bake or sew. Decorate a room. Cook up something dreamy. Glamorize the proceedings with candlelight.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and observe. You’re especially persuasive. Apply talents and charms to benefit a stirring cause. Get the word out. Invite participation. Write, film and publish.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Pitch and sell. Buy and trade. Focus on short-term objectives to cover basic expenses. Communication leads to profits. Connect and network.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on here and now. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Follow a personal passion. Talk about dreams and visions, wishes and desires. Dress the part.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Complete one phase and begin another. Notice dreams and unspoken communication. Get imaginative with plans and visions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re developing new team strategies. Discuss shared dreams, possibilities and options. Don’t take things personally. Share what you’re learning. Have fun with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get help building a professional dream. Discuss a test or challenge with expert friends. Ask for their perspective. Strengthen the integrity of your project.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An educational exploration reveals hidden treasure. Investigate a mystery to get to the source. Document your discoveries. Share what you’re learning. Make interesting connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss shared goals, dreams and visions. Align for common cause. Contribute to grow resources. Manage paperwork, taxes or legal affairs. Add to your holdings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize for a shared prize. Kindle a common spark. Keep a dream alive. Romance arises in conversation. Give in to a mutual attraction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize work, health and physical performance. Minimize risk. Don’t over-extend. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest. Connect with nature and animals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun and get creative. Try an excellent suggestion. Indulge diversions, enthusiasms and passions. Discover romantic possibilities. Share what delights your heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.