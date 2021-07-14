Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/15/21). Collect resources together this year. Your steady, coordinated actions build a profitable partnership. Discover new visions and possibilities this summer, before changing directions with a group project this autumn. Winter electrifies your physical performance, energizing powerful teamwork and results next spring. Your collaboration is golden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your partner. Ignore rumors or gossip. If you want to know something, ask directly. Listen patiently and forgive miscommunications. Discuss possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain healthy routines and workouts. Advance your goals with steady steps. Get expert feedback to improve your game. Balance work with rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Play with your favorite games and people. Clarify misunderstandings in the moment. Advance a romantic dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Apply creativity and artistry to domestic projects. Beautify a room. Reduce clutter. Cook, sew and craft. Build something useful. Give new purpose to old stuff.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Update your schedule and organize. Write reports and document your views. Imagine desired results and work backward to include prerequisites as steps. Communication unlocks doors.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work behind the scenes to maintain positive cash flow. You can realize a dream with steady focused actions. Talk is cheap. Clarify the data.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a personal dream cautiously. Clarify misunderstandings. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Keep or change promises. You’re building ego strength, power and confidence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Peaceful and quiet surroundings match your mood. Take action behind the scenes to prepare for what’s ahead. Organize plans and clear space. Recharge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reconnect with friends. Forgive awkward social situations or miscommunications. Practice compassion and patience. Rediscover common interests and activities. Love feeds your spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Clarify directions before committing time or money. Ensure that everyone’s on the same page. A dreamy project is within reach.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Do the homework before taking the test. Read background materials. Research fascinating subjects. An educational dream or goal clarifies. Discover your own aptitudes and talents.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Private negotiations prove profitable. Coordinate financial plans with your partner. Clarify the data to reduce misunderstandings. Patiently align on actions to fulfill shared objectives.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.