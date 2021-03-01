Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/02/21). Realize bold visions this year. Planning and detailed preparation sets the stage to make dreams come true. Making a professional shift this spring leads to domestic renewal this summer. Shifting perspectives with communications next winter inspires a career breakthrough. Invent and animate inspiring possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine a dreamy adventure. Study possible routes or avenues for exploration. Expect the unexpected. Avoid risk or trouble. Investigate curiosities, interests and fascinations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work with a partner to navigate unforeseen circumstances. Don’t make assumptions. Not everything goes as planned. Share flexibility and a sense of humor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice the challenging moves. The possibility for technical error is high. Slow to break it down. Consider from another angle. Prioritize health. Rest and relax.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get creative. Things may not go as planned, especially regarding romance, family and love. Strengthen foundations and basic infrastructures. Consider dreams and passions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of domestic priorities. Make repairs or upgrades. Reinforce basic support structures. Cook up something delicious. Clean and organize for dreamy results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pay attention to the news. An unexpected discovery could impact your own story. Study developments. Follow rules carefully. Do the homework. Present your case tactfully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into an unexpected income source. Collaborate for shared gain. Pursue a dream. Old assumptions could get challenged. Use common sense for practical benefits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize a personal project. Distraction and procrastination abound. Imagine the results already accomplished. Stay in action. Adapt and learn. You can realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay sensitive with changes. Pause and review. You can see what’s not working. Avoid travel, crowds, chaos or noise. Strategize and refine plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Invite team support around a breakdown or change. The vision you’ve been working toward appears within reach. Watch your step around obstacles. Share encouragement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on a professional challenge. A dreamy opportunity tempts. Reinforce basic structures for support. Provide excellent service and a flexible attitude. Proceed with caution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine a dreamy adventure. Study possible routes or avenues for exploration. Expect the unexpected. Avoid risk or trouble. Investigate curiosities, interests and fascinations.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.