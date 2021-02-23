Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/24/21). You’re especially intuitive and creative this year. Disciplined practices and planning builds satisfying accomplishments. Follow a dream. Make a springtime career shift before home renovation or relocation this summer. Resolve a communication breakdown next winter for professional breakthroughs. Pursue spiritual and personal growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Despite the obvious challenges, a romantic opportunity has long-term potential. Energize a passionate cause. Invite participation. Have fun together. Jump on in; the water’s fine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find long-term solutions for a domestic mess. Housekeeping and renovation projects satisfy. Make a change to your home scenery. Consider color and lighting.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — What you’re learning has long-term benefit. Keep an open mind. Connect with a larger conversation. Share discoveries. Make a convincing case. Push for what you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Hunt for hidden gold. Long-term goals seem surprisingly within reach. Find unexpected opportunities. Make deals, agreements and promises. Sign contracts. A push now pays off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — In spite of personal doubt or worries, an unexpected opportunity offers you a straight shot to realize a long-term goal or dream. Push forward boldly.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Carve out private time to rebalance and weigh your options. Consider long-term dreams and visions. Prepare for what’s next. Strategize and reinforce structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover hidden opportunities with short deadlines. You can make it with a push. Teamwork goes the distance. Aim for the moon. Pull together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle urgent priorities first. A professional opportunity could have long-term benefit. Discuss the possibilities with trusted advisors. Advance on a long-term goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Broaden your educational horizons. Discover something new from far away. Research expert views. Keep your objective in mind. Make promises and keep them.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared accounts. Clean messes. Build resources for long-term growth. Keep costs down through careful shopping. Replenish reserves. Pull together for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — At first glance, you might notice obstacles or barriers to partnership. Keep looking for common ground. Coordinate for shared gain. Strategize for long-term benefit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — There’s another rush job coming in. Negotiate, don’t demand. Gentle, steady pressure works better than force. Make promises, goals and commitments. Focus on performance.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.