Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/14/21). Launch your career to the stratosphere this year. Disciplined routines grow capacities for professional flight. Resolving springtime shared financial challenges this spring leads to a personal income boom this summer. Winter introspection and metamorphosis energizes your collaboration to new profits. Enjoy victories and rising influence.
To get the advantage, c
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home matters require attention. Domestic improvements produce satisfying results. You can get farther than expected. Cook up something especially delicious. Share treats with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand the scope of your research. You’re learning voraciously. Write, record and publish. You can get what you need. Relax and enjoy a creative surge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Conditions favor positive cash flow. Spending could also rise. Keep it balanced for growth. Use money to make money.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Use your power and confidence for good. Fortune lights your path. Let your natural leadership shine. How great are you willing to have it?
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep a philosophical outlook. Slow to consider the road ahead and past. Privacy, introspection and contemplation soothe your nerves. Enjoy where you are now.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share ideas and encouragement with friends. Connect with your community and tribe. Talk about wishes, dreams and ambitions. Teamwork flourishes for satisfying results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Focus on professional goals and win. Keep learning as you perform. Tune and refine. Consistency grows your status and influence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand territory. Dig into a tantalizing puzzle. What you’re learning can open new doors. Indulge your sense of adventure. Explore ideas, cultures and views.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Manage financial accounts for growth. Creative wisdom suggests your course of action. Establishing an efficient routine now saves money later. Brainstorm and collaborate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to get farther. Strategize together. Negotiate and compromise. One good idea leads to another. Creativity surges with the synchronicity of your connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work and performance are growing stronger. Strengthen healthy practices and routines for growth. Exercise body, mind and spirit. Savor time in nature.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take time for love and playfulness. Increase the fun factor. Whip up something romantic and delicious to share. Express creativity, artistry and passion.
heck the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.