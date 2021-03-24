Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/25/21). Expand social connection for growth this year. Steady practices build teamwork and community collaboration for powerful results. Springtime educational or travel challenges inspire your creative expression, arts and communications to new heights this summer. Adapt to financial changes next winter, before adventure reveals valuable connections. Thrive together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Demand for your attention and energies could seem high. Prioritize your own health and well-being. Avoid risk or controversy. Guard time for yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance is in the air. Follow your heart. Express it in words, images and symbolism. You’re especially creative. Have fun with people you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts and fun. Beautify your spaces. Cook up something wonderful to share with family. Get into creative projects for home improvement.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your creativity is on fire. When your heart gets stirred, you’re especially eloquent. Put love into your work. Infuse your arts and talents with passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Quick action can net an extra prize. Get the equipment or support you need to manage a technical breakdown. Jump lively.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Gain strength and gain options. Tap into personal inspiration, motivation and passion. You can get what you need. Grab an opportunity when it presents.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Enjoy peace and privacy. Complete projects and organize what’s ahead. Plan and prepare. Imagine and envision. Reduce risk and noise. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get creative to stay connected with friends. Share your experiences and individual views to get a wider picture. Team collaboration generates satisfying results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with that part of your job that you love, and performance rises along with your status and influence. That heart connection sets your work apart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover hidden beauty in your own backyard. Investigate a fascinating possibility. Prepare your insights and share what you’re learning. Explore and make amazing discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow the money. Review budgets and books. Direct the flow to benefit shared accounts. The profit potential grows as you energize it. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect and collaborate with your partner. Creativity and romance can spark. Work together for shared love. Weave and coordinate your efforts. Support each other.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.