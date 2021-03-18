Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/19/21). Lay foundations for bold visions this year. Organize and coordinate consistent efforts for a long-term prize. Navigating shifting professional conditions this spring leads to a delightful family phase. Changing directions with a creative project this winter leads to a career highlight. Imagine, plan and organize.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on practical correspondence and communications. Distractions abound. Ignore rumors or gossip. Strengthen foundational structures. Patiently clarify. Avoid crowds, controversy or noise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor financial conditions. Balances expenses with income. Shop carefully for best value. Minimize risk or fuss. Expect delays and misunderstandings. Pad the budget.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Think before speaking. You could blurt something you regret. Edit statements carefully. Minimize cost or hassle. Verify value before committing. Follow your own rules.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stop and consider. Rest and recharge. Avoid noise, crowds or distraction. Peaceful privacy soothes and satisfies. Enjoy relaxing rituals. Imagine, plan and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support team efforts without engaging in gossip or controversy. Dreams and illusions fade. Take action for concrete results. Reinforce structural supports. Pull together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Forge ahead with professional priorities. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Misunderstandings and mistakes abound. Ignore distractions. Patiently reinforce basic foundational elements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to digital explorations. Monitor news and conditions. Avoid risky situations. Passions could get stirred. Keep your tone respectful. Dig into research and studies.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Tune out the chaos or noise. Focus on basic shared financial priorities. Minimize risk. Organize papers, files and applications. Allocate resources and monitor budgets.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Compromise with your partner. Keep your bargains, sense of humor and patience. Clarify miscommunications. Avoid rumors, gossip or misinformation. Reduce noise or distraction.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical efforts get farther than words, which can get tangled. Work for satisfying results. Avoid distractions, confusion or chaos. Clean messes. Prioritize basics.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on basics, like love, family and sunshine. Feed roots and shoots. Avoid sensitivities or controversy. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures with your inner circle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Settle into domesticity. Things could get messy. Misunderstandings and mistakes come easily. Take it easy. Patiently forgive miscommunications. Find simple fun at home.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.