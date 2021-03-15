Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/16/21). Imagine, articulate and plan this year. Follow organization with consistent, disciplined efforts to win. Change directions with a professional project this spring, before a fun family summer. Clarifying winter miscommunications or mistakes leads to a lucky career break. Contribution to others feeds your own spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have faith in your own capabilities and imagination. Advance your lucrative plans. Take advantage of a lucky break. Consider possibilities. Negotiate a dreamy deal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. A long-held dream appears within reach. Discuss possibilities with your inner circle. Love motivates the conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clarify plans. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Organize and prepare. Keep a low profile. Consider things from a higher perspective. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate with friends to get farther. Teamwork can have outsize impact. Coordinate your moves and generate long-term value. Pull together for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss professional opportunities with trusted allies and advisors. A dreamy situation comes together in your network of conversations. Grab a lucky chance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy educational classes, seminars or films. Dig into a research project. Connect with an inspiring teacher or mentor. Discover opportunities underneath a change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical financial details, like insurance, taxes or legal matters. File documents and applications before the deadline. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with a partner. Share about your interests and passions. Talk about dreams and possibilities. A creative spark ignites. Collaborate on something fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical exercise recharges your batteries. Maintain your healthy practices. Find creative ways to get your body moving, despite complications. Stretch and breathe deeply.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy familiar company. Your positive attitude is contagious. Focus on what you love. Creativity and artistry spark. Express what’s in your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reorganize and reinvent your spaces for current circumstances. Nurture your family with home improvements and upgrades. Clean and do chores. Share delicious flavors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share your wildest ideas and dreams. Discover like-minded friends. Network to advance a cause that moves your heart. Participate in a larger conversation.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.