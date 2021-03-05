Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/06/21). Discover and fulfill inspiring possibilities this year. Realize dreams with steady, coordinated action. Springtime career changes lead to home upgrades and family connection this summer. Changing news next winter leads you to win a professional prize. Connect with your higher purpose to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance a professional goal. Friends provide a boost. You can take new territory. Keep your promises, responsibilities and obligations. Dreamy results are possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dig into an interesting subject. Explore the background context. Learn the history of what didn’t work to avoid repeating it. Investigate and note your observations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Opposites attract. Collaborate to maintain positive shared account balances by providing the talents that your partner lacks. Share the load and the rewards.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Invent enticing possibilities together. Don’t worry if you don’t know how. Indulge a mutual attraction. Share laughter and ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain routines to build strength and endurance. Enjoy the beautiful conditions. Savor time for exercise, relaxation and nature. Physical action gets results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with someone beloved. Romance arises in conversation. Discuss passions, interesting curiosities or delightful diversions. Share emotional support. Discover another’s beautiful spark.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beautify your home and surroundings. Craft something delicious. Discover forgotten treasures and heirlooms. Share stories, treats and diversions with family. Encourage each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative muses sing to you, when you get quiet enough to listen. Express your heart in words and images. Share your message far and wide.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Don’t worry about money. Instead, focus on generating value. Find a lucrative market niche and fill it. An open mind sees solutions beyond problems.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue a personal dream. Every step adds up. Let go of old assumptions or stereotypes that don’t serve. Friends can help you advance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Consider options. Avoid unfavorable travel conditions and lay low. Find a peaceful spot to go over plans. Imagine how you’d like things to go.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your team gets an opportunity to forge ahead. Actions now have long-term benefit. Play your part. Collaborate for common cause. A prize lies within sight.
