Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/31/21). This is your year to shine. Disciplined efforts, patience and persistence deliver personal victories. Community support maintains you this winter. Paying it forward this summer leads to a passionate, creative phase. Next winter sparkles with parties, gatherings and music. Enjoy the limelight; and illuminate solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Health comes first. A walk in fresh air satisfies mind, body and spirit. Avoid risk or accidents. Revelations illuminate a hidden mess. Fantasies dissolve. Prioritize wellness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy familiar company. Gamble? Not today. Choose stability over illusion. Fantasies fade away. Go for the real deal. Follow your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family comes first. Fantasies prove flimsy. Clean domestic messes for peace of mind. Envision the changes you’d like to make. Talk it over with housemates.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clarify and explain. Leave misconceptions behind. Words can be deceptive. All is not as it appears. Run a reality check. Edit statements carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profits are available, but distractions abound. Resist the temptation to splurge on extra stuff. Don’t fall for a trick. Avoid risky business. Stick to basics.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue a personal passion. Reality clashes with fantasy. Consider a new hairstyle or outfit. Dress to impress for on-camera connection. Enjoy the spotlight.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Simplify plans. Don’t waste energy on ephemeral potential. What you get isn’t what you expected. Savor private rituals to soothe your spirit. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance a team effort. Go for substance over symbolism. Ignore unrealistic options and focus on practical priorities. Draw upon hidden resources. Collaborate to win.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Professional matters have your attention. Pursue practical avenues and avoid risky business. Illusions evaporate. You can see what’s needed. Implement solutions and provide stability.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Research and investigate. A distant acquaintance sparks your imagination. It’s not a good time to travel. Make long-distance connections to advance your studies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Replenish shared reserves. Don’t fund a fantasy. Hold onto what you have. Resist the temptation to splurge on toys. Save more than spending. Welcome contribution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently collaborate with your partner to resolve a disagreement about priorities. Go for substance over symbolism. Keep your objectives in mind. Let the small stuff go.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.