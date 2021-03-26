Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/27/21). Thrive with help from friends this year. Strengthen networks, alliances and collaboration with steady, reliable action. Adapt around travel barriers this spring before summer creativity blossoms into glorious harvest. Save for unstable winter financial conditions, before educational investigations produce valuable prizes. Together, your team wins.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your partner’s opinion is important. Collaborate for common cause. Avoid risk or upset. Keep your promises. Take it easy and choose simple, reliable favorites.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stick to practical health priorities. Choose stability over illusion. Get your heart pumping. Talk about long-term dreams with a coach, mentor or teacher.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider creative possibilities. Express yourself through your preferred medium. Share family news and updates. Relax and have fun. Connect with someone special.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk with family about the domestic changes you’d love to see. Imagine and invent possibilities. Share them to discover another’s brilliant idea. Align on solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt communications around a transition. Talk about promising potential, interesting possibilities and relevant news. Discuss how you’d like things to be. Network and connect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Monitor expenses carefully to leave a cushion for the unexpected. Make changes or adaptations for shifting conditions. Complete old projects. Begin a lucrative new phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach a personal turning point. If you’d like new results, say something new. Imagine who you could be. Acknowledge fundamental core values. Look another direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Complete old projects and prepare for the next phase. Peaceful settings inspire productivity and imagination.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together, you’re stronger. Changes initiate a new social phase. Acknowledge elders and newbies alike. Share appreciation and gratitude. Honor each other. Invent what’s next.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate interesting professional opportunities. Make a career shift. Complete one project and begin another. Update and polish materials. Pursue dreamy assignments and collaborators.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make a shift. Begin another educational phase. Follow your heart. Weigh options and potential. Investigate current fascinations. Learn new talents and skills.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts to adapt for new conditions. Haste makes waste. Check for errors or changes. Collaborate with taxes, insurance or legal matters.
