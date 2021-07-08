Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/09/21). Collaboration gets lucrative this year. Discipline, consistency and coordination build your shared fortunes. Summer revelations lead to resolution of a social challenge this autumn. Getting into peak physical performance this winter energizes group victories next spring. Grow a powerful team for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Cancer. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Cancer New Moon in Cancer. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Cancer New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Cancer New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborations flower. Partnership blossoms under this Cancer New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.