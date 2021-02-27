Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/28/21). Reinvention and creativity rule this year. Maintain productive practices for satisfying victories. Revise old fantasies for who you are now. Springtime career changes lead to deeper family connection. The story changes direction next winter, presenting lucrative professional possibilities. Plan and act for a long-held vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership is essential. Stick with basic facts. Ignore rumors or gossip. Listen to discover another’s considerations. Collaborate to generate motivating potential and possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Pace yourself to keep from burning out. Prioritize health and wellness. Modify a dream or fantasy to fit the current reality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pamper the ones you love. Listen to the one who holds you to your highest ideals. Find realistic workarounds with a romantic challenge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on home and family. It’s a good time for learning domestic crafts. Don’t invest in a fantasy yet. Research potential purchases for best value.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get creative to find solutions to a puzzle. Study all the angles. Resist the temptation to cheat. Follow all the clues to find a workable answer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities for positive cash flow. Choose stability over illusion. Fantasies prove flimsy. Bring home the bacon and fry it in a pan.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Reject a far-fetched scheme in favor of a practical solution. Advance a personal project with steady moves. One step leads to the next.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Proceed with caution. Discover a weak link in your plan. Review priorities and consider all options carefully. Consider consequences. Meditate in private. Deliberate and think.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain social connections online. Avoid crowds, chaos or confusion. Fantasies may have to be delayed. Strengthen friendships with technical solutions. Participate from a distance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge with a professional assignment. Career matters emerge for your consideration. Polish the details and prepare for presentation. Patiently manage and produce.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin an experimentation phase. All is not as it appears. Test and measure to challenge a theory. Dig into background materials and research. Investigate ideas.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to collaborative moneymaking efforts. Don’t fall for a fantasy. Stick to practical priorities. Coordinate the part to play. Make promises and deadlines. File papers.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.