Tomorrow's Birthday (02/11/21). Bloom like a rose this year. Develop passion projects with consistent discipline. Profits flow with planning. Reach a social turning point this spring, before summer love, family and fun delight. Navigate family changes next winter, before a sparkling phase with friends and community. Savor the spotlight.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the Aquarius New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under the Aquarius New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and bring exciting possibilities to life. Your influence is rising.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider new perspectives. A new two-week phase favoring education, travels and exploration dawns under this Aquarius New Moon. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms with the Aquarius New Moon. Collaborations flower. Support each other through change or transformation. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re physically energized for a few weeks. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This Aquarian New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under the New Moon in Aquarius. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Assume new levels of prosperity. Discover fresh markets and shift position to tap into a win-win situation. Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels over two weeks with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.