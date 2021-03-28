Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/29/21). Together, nothing can stop you this year. Disciplined teamwork can work miracles. Adapting spring plans for travel or study obstacles leads to a flowering creative communications summer. Simplify budgets around delays this winter, before your research and investigation nets something big. Friends are your greatest treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Talk about dreams and possibilities. Grow collaboration in a new direction. Pursue a shared passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy physical activity. Practice your moves. Stretch and focus on your breath. Listen to trusted advisors, coaches and friends. Prioritize health and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax with your inner circle. Have fun with hobbies, games and creative projects. Romance can spark. Hunt for beauty and find it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share domestic comforts with family. Cook delicious meals and snacks. Savor rituals and routines. Clean mess as you go. Share a lucky connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write your views. Capture your unique perspective. Talk about dreams, visions and possibilities. Your research reveals a solution. Make a persuasive case.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Simplify expectations. Find ways to maintain positive cash flow. Pursue lucrative assignments and catch some. Ask for more and get it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. Talk about your latest passion and invite participation. Take care of yourself and others. Embrace leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private settings suit your mood. Process and put away the past. Clear space for the present and future. Imagine and envision what you would love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay connected with friends and community. Share your curiosities and ideas. Exchange views for another perspective. Zoom or chat from the comforts of home.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lucky professional opportunities flow through your social networks. Stay connected with friends and allies. Let others know what you want or can offer.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dig deeper into a fascinating investigation. Learn the underlying factors. Prepare reports and presentations to share your discoveries. Write and publish results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of financial details. Collaborate for shared gain. Patiently build accounts. Drip a small percentage of earnings into savings for steady growth.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.