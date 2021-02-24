Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/25/21). Tap into your secret powers this year. Apply consistent self-discipline with practices and planning for stellar results. Develop and grow your skills and passions. Navigate professional obstacles this spring before a domestic renewal phase. Winter plot twists inspire lucrative professional projects. Strengthen a spiritual connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Do what you love. Keep secrets, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Consider mysteries, fantasies and dreams. Savor quiet time in peaceful privacy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social media connections benefit your career. You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Pisces. Connect with like-minded friends. Share what you love from home.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch for career opportunities. Take on new responsibilities, with Pisces Venus this month. Take charge. Pass the test, and you can rise a level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re making money. Venus entering Pisces today favors educational exploration and investigation. Set goals and plan an adventure. Discover new worlds. Mix business with pleasure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Find a sweet deal. Venus in Pisces favors shared financial accounts. Generate positive cash flow through collaborative efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on each other. Partnerships flower, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Collaborate on creative projects. Compromise on details. Romance sparks out of the blue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue excellence. Exercise energizes you. Guard health and safety. Get into a fun physical performance phase, with Venus in Pisces this month. Earn exceptional results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business. Artistic efforts work in your favor this month, with Venus in Pisces. Explore beauty, passion and fun. Share what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover the world without leaving home. Savor domestic comforts over the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Focus on family matters. Beautify your spaces.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write your masterpiece this month, with Venus in Pisces. Study gets fun. You’re especially brilliant. Words flow with ease. Connect the pieces. Savor interesting conversation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for shared gain. Harvest new income. The next month with Venus in Pisces can get especially profitable. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Healthy practices pay off. You’re especially charismatic and attractive this month, with Venus in your sign. Try a new style or look. You’re irresistible.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.