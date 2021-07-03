Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/04/21). Pull in a healthy harvest together this year. Discipline and coordination grow shared abundance. Finding fresh inspiration this summer motivates adaptation with team changes this autumn. You’re especially energized this winter, leading to community participation and shared victories this spring. Nurture your roots and shoots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find your way around financial obstacles or delays. Patiently take one step forward after another, despite setbacks. You’re building long-term value.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A surprising development inspires action for a personal project. Reinforce foundational structures. Watch for breakage. Own your mistakes. Advance with optimism and dedication.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Take it easy in peaceful privacy. Weigh pros and cons before finalizing details. Don’t overextend your energy or finances. Prepare for distance rather than speed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your team could face a challenge. Keep your agreements. All is not as it appears. Despite distractions or confusion, stay connected to advance. Coordinate support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider professional moves before making them. Review plans and reinforce structures to address a shift in circumstances. Get expert support when needed. Look before leaping.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your exploration could take a twist. Adapt for new circumstances. Alter direction to go around a barrier. A detour provides unexpected charms and discoveries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strengthen financial foundations with your partner. Stifle urges to overspend or consume recklessly. Stay objective with changes. Mutual support pays high dividends. Grow your collaboration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work together to solve a puzzle. Don’t get pushy. Avoid a conflict of interests. Support each other around unexpected changes. Keep showing up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make things easy on yourself. Reduce physical obstacles and barriers. Slow for sharp corners. Prioritize physical health, vitality and fitness. Favor gentle pressure over force.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. Don’t ruffle feathers with big changes. Handle basic domestic chores and talk about improvements later. Leave well enough alone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You don’t need to spend a fortune to have fun. Hang out with interesting people. Stay flexible with interruptions. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communicate and connect to adapt around breakdowns. Soothing words calm short tempers. Address complaints to someone who can do something about it. Share optimism.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.