Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/13/21). Fortune favors shared finances this year. Work together persistently for valuable prizes. Discover exciting opportunities this summer, before autumn changes impact your friends and community. Winter energizes your physical vitality, work and health, empowering your team to victory next spring. Build and grow in collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take care of business. Find hidden efficiencies to save time. Existing obligations vie with new tasks. Juggle carefully. Prioritize work and health. Balance efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay practical. Romantic dreams fade to reveal another reality. Build for love, one step at a time. Connect with your dear ones. Relax and enjoy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Housecleaning, family and domestic responsibilities take priority. Make a repair or upgrade. Manage laundry and basic systems. Your efforts create beautiful results. Add flowers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Things are starting to make sense. Focus on practical communications. Write reports. Summarize research. Get the word out about upcoming actions. Invite and share.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Research purchases before committing. You don’t have the full picture. Avoid impulsive spending. Consider upcoming financial priorities. Energize a project with profit potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Illusions fade and you can see again. Take action for what you love. Personal passion motivates your efforts. Build and construct.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider what’s next. Make a frank assessment of the current situation, and what remains to be done. Rest and recharge while you plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with friends. You’re especially popular. Heartfelt inspiration motivates team action. Connect and contribute together for common cause. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Advance a professional project by making a heart connection. Share inspiring possibilities and invite participation. Love and money are within reach.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Do the research before launching an exploration. Get beyond fantasy to the nitty gritty details. Passions drives your efforts. Investigate a subject you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate finances strategically with your partner. Changes may necessitate budget revisions. Avoid impulsive moves. Show appreciation for another’s efforts. Collaborate to grow accounts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Let your heart guide you, especially with your partner. Romance is a distinct possibility, if you avoid bickering. Share gratitude and appreciation. Tap into passion.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.