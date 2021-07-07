Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/08/21). Profitable ventures grow with partnership this year. Strengthen shared financial foundations with steady action. Summer’s personal breakthroughs inspire solutions for an autumn social change. Winter brings resurgent health and vitality for a fun springtime collaborating with friends. You’re building for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home roots and grounds you. Savor domestic comforts and diversions. Cook up something delicious. Brighten a room with flowers. Have fun with your family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect the dots. Long-held dreams come into focus. Grab a creative opportunity. Articulate your vision and share it. Discover solutions in your networks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dreams can come true. It’s possible to make good money doing work you love. Look for opportunities and find them, often hiding in plain sight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Imagine how you would love things to go. Envision perfection. Let this inspire your actions. Listen to your intuition. Expand, like water, in the direction of least resistance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a peaceful spot for plotting. Invent your next direction. Listen to dreams and imagination. Finish outstanding chores and put things away. Chart your course.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reconnect with friends. Rediscover common interests. Take it as slow or fast as you like. Make powerful connections. Collaborate for shared gain. Teamwork pays.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Polish your presentation before sharing. Update your portfolio and materials. Enticing opportunities are worth exploring. Try something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore new terrain. Push beyond familiar limitations. You’re learning valuable tricks as you adapt to the changing landscape. Follow a dream where it leads.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for common gain. Cash in on something you’ve kept in reserve. Contribute to shared financial growth. Lucrative benefits lie within reach.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance and partnership flower with attention. Adapt to unexpected conditions. It may not look like your fantasy. It could be better. Share and connect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and fitness. A long-pursued goal appears within reach. Slow to avoid expensive accidents. Gently press ahead. Stretch and grow stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow your heart. Reality may not match romantic fantasies. Make a lovely connection anyway. Discover new sides of someone familiar. Have fun together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.