Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/26/21). Family assets grow this year. Coordinate consistent routines for foundational strength. Summer rest and relaxation let your imagination soar, inventing ease with autumn social transitions. Refreshed energy infuses your work and health next winter, leading to victory with help from friends. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Leo for a month. Romance, curiosity and passion spark. Artistic efforts work in your favor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Feather your nest. Domestic bliss evolves this month. Direct your love to home and family, with Venus in Leo. Enjoy sweet moments together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Let your heart inspire your writing. Read, learn and explore curiosities, with Venus in Leo. Write, express and share. Pursue fascinating threads and conversations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Gather new income into shared accounts. The next month can get lucrative. Profit from putting your heart into your work. Passion pays high dividends.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — For the next month, with Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible. Try a new style. Tap into a sense of passion, compassion and purpose.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor tranquility over the next month. Sweeter dreams and fantasies abound. Allow yourself more peace, quiet and rest. Keep secrets and confidences. Dream up something beautiful.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo for a month. Participate with your community. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get into an exciting professional project over the next month, with Venus in Leo. Watch for opportunities, and jump when the timing is right.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Venture forth into new terrain over the next month. Study, research and investigate fascinating subjects. Discoveries and inspiration flavor this Leo Venus phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — It’s easier to make and save money this month. Collaboration can get lucrative, with Venus in Leo. Grow family fortunes together with love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Partnership flowers, with Venus in Leo. Strengthen connections over the next month. Share passions, interests and appreciations. Grow through collaboration with someone brilliant.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Balance a busy schedule this month with peaceful alone time and exercise. Nurture your health, with Venus in Leo, for body, mind and spirit.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.