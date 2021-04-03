Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/04/21). Friends bring good luck and growth this year. Provide steady support and it returns magnified. Making educational changes this spring leads you to a creative summer milestone. Resolving an income challenge this winter leads to exciting educational exploration and discoveries. Strengthen community bonds to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can see the potential in a professional project, visualizing the statue hidden in marble. Don’t share unfinished work. Follow your intuition. Dream and imagine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dream about your next adventure. Wait for better conditions to launch. Gather the resources necessary and plan. Imagine possible connections and curious discoveries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patiently navigate a financial tangle. Imagine your goals realized. Don’t gamble with the rent. Collaborate for shared gain. Reward yourselves with a lovely sunset.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner to clean a mess. Don’t push beyond limits. Envision how you’d like things to be. Discuss possibilities and potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t push into a brick wall. Avoid physical limitations, risk or accidents. Stay practical. Maintain healthy routines. Imagine desired results. Take one step at a time.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your creative vision may not match the current reality. Follow your own drummer. Reveal the hidden beauty you imagine. Play around artistically. Craft and sculpt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic dreams can come true. Plot and plan. Imagine how you want things to be. Clean and reorganize the space. You can see the potential.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and polish before presenting. Get creative with the details. Realize your vision with careful craft and technique. Write and illustrate. Patiently distill and refine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Your frugality pays off. Restraint serves you well. Lucrative possibilities are showing up. Investigate options. Position yourself well.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep practicing to reach a personal goal. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Treat yourself with kindness. Pursue a vision or dream. Practice what you preach.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider the road ahead. Old assumptions can get challenged. Expect the unexpected. Avoid controversy or fuss. Wait for developments. Rest and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get help building a dream. You may need to clean a mess first. You can see what’s missing. Invite others to participate. Develop team strategies.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.